Ellen Elizabeth Funk Gepfer, 97, of Masonic Village, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Born in Rapho Township, she was the daughter of the late Oliver M. and Margaret (Zeager) Funk. Ellen was the wife of the late Lloyd Henry Gepfer who passed away on April 18, 1978.
Ellen attended the former Mount Joy High School. She retired from Colebrook Terry as a seamstress. She was a member of Colebrook Trinity Lutheran Church where she was active in the women's group.
Ellen is survived by four children, John L. Gepfer, husband of Deborah of Mount Joy, David S. Gepfer, husband of Susan of Elizabethtown, Joel C. Gepfer, husband of Tammy of Coudersport, and Tamara Sieber, wife of Todd of Elizabethtown; a daughter in law, Linda Gepfer of Delaware; thirteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and a sister, Francana Taylor of Mount Joy.
She was preceded in death by a son, Lloyd Gepfer; ten brothers, Oliver, Frank, Russel, Leroy, Warren, Robert, Merlin, Eugene, Jack and Ronald Funk; and four sisters, Margaret Craul, Malva Flowers, Joann Eberly and, Nancy Jane Tanis.
A funeral service honoring Ellen's life will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church of Colebrook, 58 Church Road, Manheim, PA 17545 on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc, 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 2 PM to 4 PM and again on Monday at the church from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow the service in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church of Colebrook (address above). To send an online condolence, please visit; www.sheetzfuneralhome.com