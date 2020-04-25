Ellen E. Weidman, 94, of Ephrata, and formerly of Manheim, died peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Ephrata Manor. Born in Mount Hope, Rapho Township, she was the daughter of the late Samuel L. and Elizabeth Sites Moyer. Ellen was the loving wife of the late Harold U. Weidman.
Ellen worked as a nurse's aide at the former Mount Hope Dunkard Brethren Church Home, Manheim. Her interests included: gardening, reading, fishing, spending time in the mountains, and going to the cabin in Lycoming County. She had a passion for animals of all kinds, especially dogs.
Surviving is a daughter, Rebecca M. wife of Jay Robert Kurtz of Ephrata. Preceding her in death is a grandson, Shane M. Kurtz, and Ellen's loving companion, the late Robert Gibble.
Due to public health guidelines, services for Ellen will be private. Interment will be in Ruhl's United Methodist Cemetery, Manheim. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Ellen's memory to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602. To send the family online condolences, please visit www.BuchFuneral.com
