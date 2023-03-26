Lancaster-Ellen E. (Hess) Clemmer, 71, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital.
A Celebration of Life Tribute will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday March 28, 2023 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York. Officiating the service will be Certified Celebrant Allison R. Duke. A viewing will be held from 9:00-11:00 AM, Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Greenmount Cemetery.
Born December 4, 1951 in York, she was a daughter of the late Clark and Marjorie (Mellon) Hess.
She was employed as a teacher with the York City School District for many years until her retirement in 2008.
An avid art enthusiast, she enjoyed painting and loved her dogs.
Ellen is survived by one sister, Nancy E. Wright of York; one brother, John E. Hess of Gettysburg and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, Pa 17406.
