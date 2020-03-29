Ellen Dunkle Huber passed peacefully late in the evening of March 23 at the Cedar Brook care facility in the Willow Valley Communities, Willow Street, PA after an extended struggle with Alzheimer's. Ellen was born on February 1, 1928 in Johnstown, PA. She was married for 28 years to Dr. Donald D. Dunkle until he passed in 1976. They were long-time residents of Manheim.
In 1980 she married Lititz dentist Dr. Robert Huber. They lived outside of Manheim and had a vacation home near Beaufort, NC. Ellen and both of her husbands were long time aviation enthusiasts. She was a graduate of Millersville University with both a Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Social Work, and worked for several years as the Director of Social Services at the Conestoga View Nursing Home.
Ellen was also an accomplished painter, seamstress, and even studied gourmet cooking with James Beard. After her second husband Robert passed, Ellen became a resident of Willow Valley Communities where she lived for the last fifteen years. Her daughter, Debra Dunkle passed five years ago. She is survived by her sons; Jeffrey Dunkle and John Dunkle, brothers Donald Wertz and William Wertz, sister Mary McGlone, as well as four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to acknowledge the loving care given to our mother at Cedar Brook in Willow Valley, and by Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster. Because of the current health crisis, a celebration of her life will be delayed until a more suitable time.
In leu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in memory of Ellen Dunkle Huber to Hospice & Community Care, Lancaster PA.
