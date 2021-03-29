Ellen C. Overmeyer Wilson

Ellen C. Snyder Overmeyer Wilson, 88, of Mountville passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late John W. Overmeyer and the late Edward R. Wilson, Jr. She was born in Columbia, daughter of the late W. Scott and Emily Collier Snyder. Ellen was a graduate of Donegal High School, Class of 1950; a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, and she enjoyed her family and traveling. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Ellen was the last of her immediate family.
She is survived by one son: John C. (Pam) Overmeyer. Four daughters: Nancy Roland; Ann (Jeffrey) Smith; Mary (Roger) Stoltzfus; and Joan (Dale) Becker. Six grandchildren: Mike Roland, Nicole Driscoll, Andrew Becker, William Smith, Abigail and Olivia Overmeyer. Three great-grandsons: Chase Roland, Finnegan and Rhys Driscoll. She was preceded in death by one brother: Lester Snyder.
The Viewing will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Wednesday from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. The family requests that casual attire be worn. The Funeral Service will be private with interment in Mountville Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: St. Anne's Retirement Community Benevolent Fund, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512 or St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 100 West Main St., Mountville, PA 17554. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
