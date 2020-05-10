Ellen Brown Stauffer of Lititz, Pennsylvania formally of Pampa, Texas passed away on May 5, 2020 at Luther Acres.
Ellen met her prince charming and after two weeks married James Lloyd Stauffer in 1951. James and Ellen raised four children together: Mary Ellen Garrett, Edward Stauffer, Ritta Stauffer Getzloff and Kenneth Stauffer. They went on to have 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and several chihuahuas (Sweetie pictured above).
Jim's rank as SMSgt in the United States Air Force took them to different parts of the world including Turkey, where Ellen made life long friends. As a couple they enjoyed ballroom dancing, game nights and entertaining friends and family in their vacation homes. Ellen enjoyed creating a home where everything and everyone was in their place. She collected and created recipes while showing her children and grandchildren how to cook.
Ellen was a ceramic artist, seamstress and clever functional innovator. She was a sharp stylish woman. Ellen taught her family many lessons including but not limited to style, bartering, hard work, kindness and how to get to the point. She loved children and was a child at heart herself. Ellen didn't hold back the love, or her opinion. Ellen was always the first person to ask if you needed help in any situation. She was the backbone of her family and she will be missed dearly.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Contributions may be made in Ellen's memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125."
To send a condolence to her family, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »