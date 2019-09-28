Ella Z. Hoover, 84, of Ephrata, formerly of Manheim, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Lincoln Christian Home where she has been a resident for 14 months.
Born in Earl Twp., she was the daughter of the late David H. and Emma H. (Zimmerman) Sensenig. She was the wife of Ammon H. Hoover.
She was a member of Clearview Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference, and devoted most of her time to her family and home. She also worked part time at Manheim Auto Auction snack bar.
Surviving in addition to her husband are 5 children, Curtis and his wife Pearl (Weaver) Hoover of Manheim, Doris and her husband Leon Ray Burkholder of Ephrata, Glen and his wife Beth (Moran) Hoover of Mount Joy, Gerald and his wife Eileen (Keller) Hoover of Lititz, and Judy and her husband Kevin Groff of Manheim; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers, Adam Z. (Mary Lou) Sensenig of New Holland, Earl Ray Sensenig of New Holland, and Loyd Z. (Alta) Sensenig of Ephrata; 4 sisters, Vera Z. (Elmer) Hoover of New Holland, Anna Z. Nolt of Peach Bottom, Nora Z. Martin of Ephrata, and Erla Mae Burkholder of Ephrata; and a brother-in-law, Paul M. Zimmerman of Lititz.
Preceding her in death are 2 grandchildren; 2 brothers, Ivan and John Sensenig; and 3 sisters, Mary Z. Hurst, Emma Z. Zimmerman, and Alta Sensenig.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 30 at 9:30 am at Clearview Mennonite Church, 90 N. Esbenshade Road, Manheim with the Bishop Melvin Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Viewing will be held on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at Midway Reception Center, 210 E. Lexington Road, Lititz. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.