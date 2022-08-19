Ella Sheppard Killian, age 81, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 59 years, Frederick L. Killian; her son, Bradley F. Killian (Stacie) of VT; her daughter, Courtney K. Marinucci (Rich) of DE; her grandchildren, Olivia, Christopher (CJ) and Rhys; and her nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 9:30am-11:30am on Monday, August 22, 2022 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE. A funeral service will begin at 11:30am. Interment will be held privately for the family in Riverview Burial Park in Lancaster, PA.
To offer condolences or for additional information, please visit:
A living tribute »