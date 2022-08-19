Ella Sheppard Killian

Ella Sheppard Killian, age 81, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 59 years, Frederick L. Killian; her son, Bradley F. Killian (Stacie) of VT; her daughter, Courtney K. Marinucci (Rich) of DE; her grandchildren, Olivia, Christopher (CJ) and Rhys; and her nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 9:30am-11:30am on Monday, August 22, 2022 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE. A funeral service will begin at 11:30am. Interment will be held privately for the family in Riverview Burial Park in Lancaster, PA.

