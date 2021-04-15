Ella S. Zimmerman, 94, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at home.
She was born in Ephrata Township to the late Amos and Emma (Sensenig) Weaver and was the wife of the late Norman N. Zimmerman.
She was a member of Conestoga Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference).
Ella was a homemaker.
Ella is survived by five sons, Arthur W., husband of Arlene (Sensenig) Zimmerman, John W., husband of Elizabeth (Hurst) Zimmerman, both of Penn Yan, NY, Amos W., husband of Lydia (Zimmerman) Zimmerman of Ephrata, Norman W., husband of Ellen (Weaver) Zimmerman, Harold W., husband of Sarah (Horning ) Zimmerman, also of Penn Yan, NY; three daughters, Edna W., wife of Marvin Newswanger of Littitz, Katie W., wife of Ivan Martin of Ephrata, Bertha W., wife of Noah Zimmerman of Penn Yan, NY; two foster daughters, Mary Ann, wife of Paul Zimmerman, Lois M., wife of Aaron Martin, both of Ephrata; a sister-in-law, Eva Zimmerman of New Holland; 70 grandchildren; nine foster grandchildren; 262 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
in addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Allen W. Zimmerman; four brothers, Paul, Amos, Reuben and Aaron Weaver and three sisters, Annie Weaver, Lydia Zimmerman and Elizabeth Horst.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, April 18, 2021, from 4 to 8 PM at the residence of Amos W. Zimmerman, 51 W. Farmersville Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021, at 8:30 AM at the residence of Amos W. Zimmerman with further services at 9:00 AM from Conestoga Mennonite Church, West Earl Township, with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
