Ella Ruth King Kline Miller, 99, died peacefully in her sleep and went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at St. John Herr's Estates, Columbia, PA. Born in Lancaster County, PA she was the daughter of the late Harry R. and Elizabeth Shopf King and one of twelve children.
She was a graduate of E. Hempfield High School in 1941. In her life, she resided in Salunga for 55 years and attended both Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church and Concordia Lutheran Church in Columbia, PA. Ella was secretary for the Landisville Fire Co. and for the Mount Joy Leisure club where she enjoyed playing pinochle and crocheting.
As a homemaker, Ella's happiest moments were spent with family, her son, Michael E. Kline, Marietta, PA, her daughter, Deborah L. (Clifford) Heisey, Columbia, PA, and her daughter, Teresa J. Sheirer, Lititz, PA, three grandchildren, Amanda R. (William) Logeman, Lititz, PA, Zachary M. (Elizabeth) Heisey, Maumee, OH, Edwin A. (Nicole) Heisey, Lancaster, PA, four great-grandchildren, Hudson E. Heisey, Eleanor L. Heisey, Vivienne J. Heisey, Tess E. Heisey.
She was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Oliver P. Heisey, brothers: Harry King, Wilbert King, Sam King. J. Russell King, Richard King, sisters: Elizabeth Zug, Ida M. Herr, Mildred King, Jean King, Nancy Brenner, Roma Little and her son-in-law, William Sheirer.
The family wishes to thank the personal care staff at St. John Herr's and Hospice & Community Care.
A private family interment will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. John Herr's Estates, 200 Luther Lane, Columbia, PA 17512.
