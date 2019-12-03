Ella Mae Turner, 83, of Manheim, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Ella Mae was the loving wife of Harold E. Turner, with whom she spent 67 happy years. Born in Glen Richey, she was the daughter of the late Cleaver W. and Vera I. Thompson. She will also be missed by her son Harry E. Turner, husband of Michele M., of Lititz; two grandchildren, Joshua Turner, husband of Dominique, and Samantha Thamavong, wife of Wilfred, both of Mount Joy; two great-grandchildren, Josiah and Solomon Turner; and a brother, C.W. "Bill" Thompson, husband of Cheryl, of Glen Richey.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Sheffield and Velma Howell.
A member of the Westgate Baptist Church, Lancaster, PA she was a previous member of The Glen Richey Baptist Church, Glen Richey, PA. While living in Boardman she owned and operated her own Beauty Shoppe in Clearfield, PA, enjoyed the League Bowling and traveling. After moving to Lancaster County, she opened a Beauty Shoppe in Mount Joy and worked at AMP, Inc. in Mount Joy for 21 years. With her husband, she built a home in Manheim and opened J&S Machining Corporation, a family business, where she was the bookkeeper. She spent her retirement traveling the world, wintering in Florida, and homemaking. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed baking as well as hosting family holidays in her home.
A Celebration of Ella Mae's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, 16 E. Main Street, Mount Joy on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 3 PM. Family and friends will be received from 2 PM until 3 PM. A private interment will take place at Manheim Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Westgate Baptist Church, 2235 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To register online condolences please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
