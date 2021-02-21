Ella Mae Shupp, 89, formerly of Ephrata, resident of Kadima Rehab & Nursing in Lititz, passed away Mon., Feb. 15, 2021. She was the daughter of the late J. Walter & Mabel A. (Germann) Shupp.
Ella Mae spent her life in the Ephrata area and enjoyed all that small-town living could offer. She loved community activities, going to the Ephrata and Denver Fairs every year, and attending the music events at the Ephrata Park. Ella Mae had worked as a sewing machine operator for the former Dutch Maid company. For years she was a fixture at Burger King, enjoying fun friendships and local chitchat. A crafter at heart, Ella Mae could make anything from yarn and enjoyed all the local craft shows. She also loved the company of her many cats throughout the years.
Ella Mae is survived by her close cousins, Stephen Clouser of Florida and William Leininger of Denver, PA, and many other cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Harold Shupp. Ella Mae will be dearly missed by Georgine F. Gannon and her two children, James P. and Thomas A. Gannon.
Services will be private. Her final resting place is Muddy Creek Cemetery, Denver.
Memorial Contributions: Pet Pantry of Lancaster Co., 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603 or online at petpantrylc.org. www.goodfuneral.com
