Ella Mae Shirk, 91, of New Enterprise, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at her daughter's residence.
She was born in Ephrata to the late John E. and Katie (Nolt) Zimmerman and was wife of the late Henry M. Shirk who passed away in 2000.
She was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference).
Ella was a homemaker.
Ella is survived by five children, Anna, wife of Norman Reiff of New Enterprise, Aaron, husband of Esther Shirk of Granton, WI, Mary Ella, wife of Phares Weaver of Ephrata, Ervin, husband of Barbara Shirk of Hawkins, WI, John Henry, husband of Emma Shirk of Manheim; 33 grandchildren; 131 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; four sisters-in-law, Eva Zimmerman, Ella Zimmerman, Vera Shirk, Lydia Clemmer and a brother-in-law, Raymond Schrock.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Esther Shirk, two grandchildren and five siblings, Nora, Isaac, Ivan, Norman and Aaron Zimmerman.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 1 to 5 PM at the residence of Norman Reiff, 153 Sunny Ridge Drive, New Enterprise.
An additional viewing will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the residence of Phares Weaver, 128 Cabin Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 8:30 AM at the residence of Phares Weaver with further service at 9:30 from Groffdale Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.
