Ella Mae Ibach, 98, of Lititz, and formally of Manheim, was called home to be with Jesus on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Luther Acres, Lititz, where she was a resident. Born in Rothsville she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Helen (Lutz) Forry. She was a graduate of Rothsville High School in 1941. Ella Mae was the wife of the late Burnell B. “B B” Ibach, who passed away in 1992. She was the secretary/bookkeeper for their business, Ibach Tree Service for 33 years. She did volunteer work at LGH, Meals on Wheels, Nearly-Nu store and at her church. Ella Mae was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim, Christian Women’s Club, and Stiegel Roses. She enjoyed traveling, pinochle, crocheting, and flower gardening. Ella Mae loved people, especially her family.
She is survived by two sons; Dennis B. Ibach (Mary Ann), Palmyra, and Jeffrey L. Ibach (Pamela), Lititz, four grandchildren: Jason Ibach (Shannon), Manheim, Daniel Ibach (Courtnay ) Las Vegas, NV, Laura McCullough (Kelly), Manheim and Sarah Griffith (Joshua), Manheim, nine great grandchildren: Cayden Gray, Reagan Ibach, Avery Ibach, Gage Ibach, Ricardo McCullough, Sloane McCullough, Cael Griffith, Ellis Griffith and Alina Griffith, a sister, Nancy Wanner, Ephrata and a brother Ray Forry (Irma), Mesa, AZ. Preceding her in death is a sister, Betty Jane McQuate, brothers-in-law, Ralph McQuate, Leon Wanner, and a dear friend, Harlan Groff.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Luther Acres and Hospice & Community Care for the care and compassion extended to Ella Mae.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ella Mae’s funeral service from the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2 South Hazel Street, Manheim, on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 10:30 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Tuesday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Masks are required. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Ella Mae’s memory to Manheim Meals on Wheels, 140 North Penn Street, Manheim, PA 17545 or Nearly-Nu Shop, 9 North Main Street, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com