Ella Mae (Forry) Prescott, 83, of Bainbridge, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown surrounded by family. Born December 23, 1936 in Manheim Twp., she was the daughter of the late Jonas and Helen (Rankin) Forry. She was married 53 years to Don C. Prescott who passed away in October 2008.
A homemaker, Ella Mae was a member of Bainbridge Church of God since 1955. She was a devoted mother and fabulous cook. She had a great sense of humor and was loved by all who knew her. She adored her grandchildren, loved to drive, and along with her husband, enjoyed road trips to the mountains.
Ella Mae is survived by five children: Donna P. Amspacher of Lewistown; John W. Prescott of Lancaster; Carol McElroy and husband Donald of Manheim; Steve Prescott and partner Lynn Malinak of Bainbridge and David Prescott of Boiling Springs and two grandchildren, Tyler McElroy and Mollee Hollern and husband Dustin.
She was predeceased by a son, Ken Prescott.
A funeral Service will take place on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Bainbridge Church of God, 7 North Second Street, Bainbridge, PA 17502 at 2:00 PM. Viewing will be from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Bainbridge Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com. Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.
A living tribute »