Ella M. Leinbach Zimmerman, 74 of 621 Mountain Lane, New Holland, died Saturday, January 29, 2022 following a brief illness.
She was the wife of Wayne N. Zimmerman. Born in East Earl Twp., she was the daughter of the late John M. and Katie W. Martin Leinbach.
Ella was a homemaker and a member of the New Holland Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving besides her husband are six sons, Walter L. at home, Mervin L. married to Elva Zimmerman, Boyd, WI, Linus L. married to Sharon Zimmerman, Roaring Spring, PA, Arthur L. married to Mabel Zimmerman, New Enterprise, PA, Elvin L. married to Brenda Zimmerman, New Enterprise, PA, and Elmer L. married to Anna Mae Zimmerman, Myerstown, PA; two daughters, Lois L. married to Leon Nolt, New Holland, PA, and Wilma L. married to Wilson Leid, New Enterprise, PA; 46 grandchildren, one great grandchild; two sisters, Fannie Zimmerman, New Holland, PA, and Amanda married to Willis Zimmerman, East Earl, PA; six brothers, Benjamin married to Naomi Leinbach, OH, Levi Leinbach, East Earl, Amos Leinbach, MO, Edwin married to Ella Leinbach, East Earl, John married to Edith Leinbach, MO and Allen married to Anna Mae Leinbach, MO. She was preceded in death by a sister Mattie Leinbach and by brothers, Harvey and Aden Leinbach.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 4, at 9:30 A.M. at the New Holland Mennonite Church, 139 E. Huyard Road, New Holland, PA with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the late home on Thursday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
A living tribute »