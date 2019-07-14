Ella L. (Wakefield) Eckenrod, 84, formerly of Washington Boro., passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Mennonite Home, Lancaster. She was the wife of the late Foster "Frosty" R. Eckenrod. They were married for sixty-five years at the time of his death on July 24, 2018.
Ella had retired in 2000 from Millersville University, after many years of service.
Born October 16, 1934, in Huntingdon, she was the daughter of the late Wilmer R. and Margaret (Carter) Wakefield and was the last surviving child. Ella was a 1952 graduate of Captain Jack High School, Mount Union. She was a member of the Mountville Church of the Brethren, where Ella was the Church Clerk for thirty-three years, proud to serve her Lord.
Surviving are her children; Barbara L. (Kevin J.) Smith, R. Douglas (Debi) Eckenrod, Susan E. Hess, and Nancy M. (Keith) Eisenberger; and was always very proud of her eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Jack L. Hess and brothers; Dean, Charles, and James.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 320 Blue Rock Road, Route 999, Millersville, PA 17551 on Tuesday morning, July 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing held at the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, Millersville on Tuesday morning between 10:00-11:00 a.m. Private Interment for family only will be held in the Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia, PA. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in Ella's memory to the Mountville Church of the Brethren, Mountville, PA 17554 marked for KITS, a project that Ella always participated in, helping prepare items for "KITS" for Health, School, and Clean-up buckets for disasters.
