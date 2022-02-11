Ella L. Emenheiser, 75, of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Born in Mount Union, PA, she was the daughter of the late Bruce and Elizabeth (Dillon) Harkleroad. Ella was the wife of H. Stuart Emenheiser with whom she celebrated 55 years of marriage.
Ella was a member of the former Abbeville Road Church of Christ where she sang in the choir. She enjoyed arts and crafts, gardening, singing, the outdoors, and most of all spending time with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Stuart, are four children, Sherry Reed, wife of William of Willow Street, Andrew Emenheiser, husband of Stephanie of Mountville, Matthew Emenheiser of Mt. Wolf, and Krista Hain, wife of Jason of East Petersburg; six grandchildren, Tyler, Kaitlyn, Jeremy, Rose, Hunter, and Mason.
She was preceded in death by a brother, William Harkleroad.
A funeral service honoring Ella’s life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at 2 PM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 1 PM to 2 PM. Interment will follow at West Green Tree Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia 22116-7023. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.