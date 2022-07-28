Ella Judy Harnly, 97, passed away on July 22, 2022 at Mennonite Home Communities. Born in Whitewater, KS, she was the daughter of G.A. and Anna Harder. Ella Judy graduated from Hesston Academy, Hesston, KS in 1947, Bethel School of Nursing in 1949 and University of Pittsburgh in 1953 with a B.S. in Nursing. She was of the Mennonite faith. She enjoyed a long nursing career in varied capacities. She was married to the late Raymond E. Harnly on June 20, 1956.
Surviving are four children: Don of Houston, TX; Diane (Erik) of Portland, OR; Carolyn Mosher of Cleona and Keith (Kristen) of Havertown, PA; five grandchildren: Ryan Mosher (Molly) of Ephrata, Alyssa Webber (Ehren) of Cornwall, Brendan Mosher of Philadelphia, Jonathan and Allison Harnly of Havertown, PA; two great-grandchildren: Olivia Mosher and Lydia Webber. Ella Judy is also survived by one brother: Arthur of Olathe, KS. Preceding her in death were five brothers: Gus, Herb, Walter, Gerhard and Harold Harder and five sisters: Martha Dyck, Agnes Wuthrich, Ann Claassen, Esther Weibe and Elsie Regier.
In keeping with the wishes of Ella Judy there will be a private ceremony with her family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ella Judy's memory may be sent to the Benevolence Fund, Mennonite Communities, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.