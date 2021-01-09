Ella Jane Fahnestock, 84, of Manheim, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. Born in Penn Township, she was the daughter of the late Clinton M. and Olive Erb Fahnestock.
Ella Jane was a 1954 graduate of Manheim High School. In her earlier years, she was a bookkeeper at the former Kreider Motors, Manheim and later the former Phillip's Ford, Manheim. Loved by all who knew her, Ella Jane was gentle, kind, and a generous and faithful steward of her many blessings. Ella Jane was a member of Pleasant Hill Brethren Church.
She is survived by a close neighbor and longtime special friend, John Rhoads of Manheim and several cousins.
Funeral services for Ella Jane are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Longenecker Brethren Cemetery, Lititz. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: Buchfuneral.com.
