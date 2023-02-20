Ella G. Zimmerman, 72, of Leola, passed away Friday, February 17, 2023, at her home, after a lengthy illness.
She was born in East Earl Twp. to the late Jonas H. and Emma (Garman) Reiff and was the wife of Menno Shirk Zimmerman.
Ella was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference. She was a homemaker.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by five children, Pauline R., wife of Wayne Zimmerman of Penn Yan, NY, Melvin R., husband of Susan (Burkholder) Zimmerman of Leola, Lois R., wife of Nelson Nolt of Leola, Jane R., wife of Leroy Martin of Leola, Menno Jr., husband of Elaine (Zimmerman) Zimmerman of New Hampton, IA; 25 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; six brothers, Jonas G., husband of Emma (Nolt) Reiff, Lester G., husband of Alice (Musselman) Reiff, Joseph G., husband of Lydia (Weaver) Reiff, Roy G., husband of Dorothy (Sensenig) Reiff, Noah G., husband of Ruth (Weaver) Reiff, James G., husband of Ella (Reiff) Reiff.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three brothers, Clarence G., husband of the late Lena (Hoover) Reiff, Titus G., husband of the late Mary (Nolt) Reiff, Paul G., husband of the late Anna Arlene (Horst) Reiff.
A viewing will be held Monday, February 20, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM, at the residence, 99 Colebrook Rd., Leola. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the residence, at 9 AM, with further services at 9:30 AM, from the Groffdale Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Rd., Leola, with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.
