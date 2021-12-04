Ella E. Zimmerman, 82, of Ephrata, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021, at her home, five days after her husband. She was born in West Earl Township to the late Eli N. and Anna (Eberly) Reiff and was the wife of the late Harvey H. Zimmerman who passed away November 28, 2021.
Ella was a member of Conestoga Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
She is survived by eight children, Anna R., wife of Ivan S. Nolt of Orchard, IA, Edwin R., husband of Marlene (Shirk) Zimmerman of Orchard, IA, Erma R., wife of Larry F. Rissler of Leola, Edith R., wife of the late Harry W. Nolt of Orchard, IA, Ella R., wife of Jesse H. Martin of Lititz, Elva R., wife of Harold S. Martin of Ephrata, Erla R. wife of Aaron S. Hoover of Lititz, Erwin R., husband of Norma Z. (Nolt) Zimmerman of Ephrata; 37 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lena, wife of Adam Sauder, Anna, wife of the late Lawrence Ramer and a sister-in-law, Laura Reiff.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a son, David R. Zimmerman; two grandsons, Shane Zimmerman and Jerre Zimmerman; four brothers, David, Aaron, Ammon and Eli Reiff.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 5, 2021, from 1 to 5 PM, at the late residence, 421 Brossman Rd., Ephrata. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 6, 2021, at 1:30 PM, at the residence, with further services at 2 PM, from Conestoga Mennonite Church, 313 N. Farmersville Road, Ephrata, with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
The family wants to express their thanks for all the help and support provided during this time and wishes to return the favor should the need arise. They would also like to thank Hospice & Community Care for the great care given to Ella.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
