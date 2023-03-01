Ella B. Shirk, 89, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital- Penn Medicine surrounded by her family.
She was born in Blainsport to the late Irvin and Mamie (Bard) Schannauer and was the wife of the late Norman A. Shirk who passed away in 2012. They celebrated 57 years of marriage.
Ella was a lifelong member of Swamp Lutheran Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter. She always put her family first, working hard to make sure they were provided for. She loved spending time at the beach and visiting flea markets.
For over 35 years, Ella worked as a seamstress for Gerber Children's Wear (Walter Moyer). In her later years, she worked at Weaver's Markets in Adamstown.
Ella is survived by son, Dr. Michael Shirk and wife, Jennifer of Lancaster; granddaughter, Ava E. Shirk; 2 sisters, Shirley Showalter and Anna Adams; 2 brothers, Donald Schannauer and Irvin Schannauer, Jr. She was predeceased by 6 siblings.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the Swamp Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM, with Pastor Scott Brubaker officiating. Interment will take place in the Swamp Cemetery.
Her family would like to thank Mennonite Home for providing excellent care and friendship.
Memorial contributions in Ella's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
