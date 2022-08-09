Ella A. Sensenig, 91, formerly of Stevens, resident of Fairmount Homes in Ephrata, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022. Born in Brecknock Twp., Lancaster Co., Ella was a daughter of the late Henry & Anna B. (Reich) Muckel and the loving wife to Eugene L. Sensenig until his passing in 2015.
Ella grew up in Red Run and married her childhood sweetheart, Eugene, who lived on the same road. She was a longtime, faithful member of the Muddy Creek Lutheran Church in Denver. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and baking. The family gathering at Thanksgiving was always special to Ella; she and Eugene were married on Thanksgiving, so no matter the date, their anniversary was celebrated at that special meal. Ella maintained beautiful flower beds, a labor of love for her. Family was most important to Ella, raising her children and the blessed relationship she had with her grandson while he was growing up. Ella had a smile that lit up a room and a contagious laugh which would have everyone in stitches. She had both a quiet nature and a spirited presence, but most of all, she had a generous, loving heart.
Ella is survived by two sons, Thomas E. Sensenig, husband of Donna L. (Weinhold) of Ridgway and David C. Sensenig of Akron; a grandson, Daniel S. Sensenig, husband of Margaret A. (Ryan) of Wellsboro; and two great-grandchildren, Jackson S. & Molly M. Sensenig. In addition to her husband, Ella was predeceased by three siblings, Lillie Mumma, Helen Muckel, and Henry Sonny' Muckel, Jr.
A viewing will be held on Thurs., Aug. 11th from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, 11 S Muddy Creek Rd., Denver, PA, and the funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Muddy Creek Cemetery.
In memory of Ella, contributions are appreciated to Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, 11 S. Muddy Creek Rd., Denver, PA 17517. www.goodfuneral.com
