Elizabethanne Hammel, 84, of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Nathan Y. Newcomer, Sr., and the late Anna K. (Barton) Newcomer. She was married to her loving husband, James L. Hammel, Jr., for 60 years.
Elizabethanne graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1958. She worked as a key punch operator for Armstrong World Industries until 1968 and was a school bus driver for Manheim Township School District for over 20 years. She married James on September 29, 1962, and raised two loving children together. They enjoyed living in Millsboro, DE for 25 years, and attended Harbeson Methodist Church. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Chapter 315, and enjoyed gardening, fishing, and trips to the beach. Elizabethanne was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, James L. Hammel III (Tanya Noack) of Millsboro, DE, daughter, Bethanne Robinson (Brian L.), of Lancaster, PA, granddaughters, Ashley Hammel (Ian Thomson) of Columbia, SC, and Kelsey Hammel of Lewes, DE, sister, Carrie Lee Fidler, of Marietta, PA, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Nathan Y. Newcomer, Jr.
A Memorial Service will be held at The Groff Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 1 PM, with visitation from 12 PM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Masonic Village Hospice, https://masonicvillagehospice.org/donate.
