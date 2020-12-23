Elizabeth Z. Sensenig Martin, 82, of Bethel, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 in the Reading Hospital. She was the wife of the late Adam H. Martin. She was born in East Earl, PA on April 2, 1938, a daughter of the late Elam and Elizabeth Zimmerman Sensenig. She was a member of the Bethel Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference.
She is survived by children: Norma S. wife of J. David Martin, Carl S. and wife Linda Martin, Betty S. wife of Galen Nolt, Adam Martin, Jr. and wife Lois Martin, Larry S. and wife Karen Martin, Tina S. wife of Lloyd Oberholtzer, Lamar S. and wife Carolyn Martin, Dawn S. wife of Keith Musser, foster daughter: Deborah K. wife of Lester Martin; 56 grandchildren; 132 great-grandchildren; sister: Mary wife of Chris Weaver. She was preceded in death by a son: Lewis S. Martin and 7 brothers, 2 sisters and 1 grandchild.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 9:30am in Martin's Mennonite Church, 765 N. Church Rd., Womelsdorf, PA. Burial in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing will be Monday from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at the Fairview Reception Center, 141 Jackson Rd., Myerstown, PA 17067. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
