Elizabeth Wingender, 93, of Lancaster, passed away on November 5, 2020.
She is survived by a daughter, Karen (William) Hobbs of NC, a granddaughter, Amy (Gerard) Smith of CO, two great-grandsons, Aidan and Elliott Smith of CO, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene C. Wingender.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
