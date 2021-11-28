Elizabeth Weber Bamford, 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at her home. Born in Pottstown, PA, Elizabeth was the daughter of the late George Moore and Florence Keagle Weber. She was the wife of the late Thomas H. Bamford, with whom she shared 42 years of marriage.
She graduated from Pottstown High School, attended Kutztown University, and graduated from the Bowman Technical School with a degree in clock building and repair. She was devoted to her community in Lancaster, and also to her beloved community on Swan’s Island, Maine. She will be remembered for her kindness, her sense of humor, and for being an excellent friend.
Elizabeth is survived by her son, Benjamin (Lisa) Bamford and her daughter, Amy (Patrick) Hopkins both of Lancaster, four grandchildren: Duncan McKinney Hopkins, Grace Moore Bamford, Mia Snowden Hopkins and Nathaniel Horst Bamford. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Alyce Creswell and William Weber.
A private service will be held in Maine at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Elizabeth’s name may be made to the Central Market Trust or the Power Packs Project.
Please visit Elizabeth’s memorial page at
A living tribute »