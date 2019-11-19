Elizabeth W. Sauder, 103, formerly of New Holland, died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Fairmount Homes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul N. Sauder, in 1991. Born in East Earl Twp., she was the daughter of the late Samuel R. and Lizzie (Good) Weaver.
Elizabeth was a homemaker and a member of the New Holland Mennonite Church. She was involved with the W.M.S.C. of the church and served as a Sunday school teacher for many years. She enjoyed quilting and was keenly interested in the Re-Uzit Shop of New Holland, serving as a board member for 25 years and also volunteered at the shop.
Surviving is a daughter, Sandra J. McNally, Denver and a son-in-law Donald Reinford, Palmyra, five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was a daughter Helen Reinford and five siblings: Enos G. Weaver, Aaron G. Weaver, Harvey G. Weaver, Mamie Martin and Amanda Sensenig.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Fairmount Homes Wheat Ridge Chapel, 333 Wheat Ridge Dr., Ephrata with Pastor Dawn Ranck Hower officiating. Interment will be private in New Holland Mennonite Cemetery. A visitation will be held at Fairmount on Saturday from 12:30–1:30 p.m.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorials may be sent to Mennonite Central Committee, P. O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501 or Fairmount Homes Sharing Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Dr., Ephrata, PA 17522. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.