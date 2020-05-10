Elizabeth Verdier Zellers

Elizabeth V. Zellers, 99, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully at ManorCare Health Services on May 6, 2020. She was born November 3, 1920 in Lancaster, PA. Elizabeth was the daughter of the late William E. and Edna (Bausman) Verdier.
Elizabeth graduated from the Shippen School for Girls which is now Lancaster Country Day School. She then graduated from Bradford Junior College in Massachusetts. After college she joined the United States Navy and became an Officer after World War II.
She was preceded in death by her husband, The Rev. Emlen H. Zellers, and her son, David B. Zellers.
Elizabeth retired from the Credit Department at Watt & Shand after 16 years. She enjoyed reading, volunteering, photography, politics, writing poetry and composing musical compositions in addition to playing the piano and sketching. She was a long-time member of Highland Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Julianne Z. Keets, husband John of Plymouth, MN, Margaret E. Simonetti, special partner David Blaauboer, of Lakeland, FL and Lancaster, PA, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, a brother, William E. Verdier, of Fairfield, CT, a sister Marguerite Wettstein, of Greensboro, NC, as well as nieces and nephews.
An interment will take place at Conestoga Memorial Park. There will be a private memorial held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elizabeth's memory to Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601.
