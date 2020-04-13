Elizabeth Stoltzfus, age 84, of 546 White Horse Road, Gap, PA, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late Amos E. Stoltzfus who passed away on June 25, 2015. She was born in Morgantown, PA, daughter of the late Joshua L. & Annie Peterheim Stoltzfus. She was a homemaker. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are 8 children: Malinda F. wife of Elam S. Fisher of Strasburg, David Ira husband of Linda Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Gap, Levi F. husband of Barbara Esh Stoltzfus of Paradise, Amos F. husband of Barbara King Stoltzfus of Gap, Fannie F. wife of J. David Stoltzfus of Gap, Elizabeth F. wife of the late David S. Stoltzfus of Coatesville, Jonathan Ben husband of Anna Mae Peterheim Stoltzfus of Gap, Samuel F. husband of Fannie Ruth Ebersol Stoltzfus of Gap, 50 grandchildren, 63 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters: Emma wife of the late David Riehl and Lydianne Stoltzfus both of Morgantown, PA, sister-in-law Sarah Esh Stoltzfus wife of the late Jonas Stoltzfus of Churchtown. She was also preceded in death by a great-granddaughter Linda Sue Blank.
Funeral service will be private with interment in the Millwood Cemetery. Arrangements by the Shivery Funeral Home, Christiana & Paradise.
