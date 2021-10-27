Elizabeth S. Riehl, 39, of 154 Refton Road, New Providence, passed away Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 at home. Born in Providence Township, she was the daughter of the late John F. and Lydia P. Stoltzfus Riehl. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Elizabeth is survived by five siblings: Linda married to Isaac Fisher, New Providence, Amos married to Rebecca Blank Riehl, Madisonburg, Benuel married to Dora Zook Riehl, Paradise, Mary married to Mervin Stoltzfus, Narvon, Ruth married to Benuel Blank, New Providence; 27 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Katie and a brother, B. John Riehl.
Funeral Services for Elizabeth Riehl and B. John Riehl: 9 a.m. EST, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at the late home. Viewing: time of this notice till the service. Interment: Bunker Hill Cemetery, Strasburg.
Furman’s – Leola
A living tribute »