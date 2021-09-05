Elizabeth S. Butz

Elizabeth "Betty" Frances Storm Butz passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Born October 5, 1932 in Lancaster, Betty was the daughter of the late William Luther and Elizabeth Funke Storm. She was the loving wife of Jean Allen Butz, with whom she shared 59 years of marriage until his passing in 2014.
A 1950 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, Betty worked at Bell Telephone Company as a switchboard operator and then subsequently at Hamilton Watch Company as a secretary. In 1955, she became a full-time homemaker. In addition to raising her children, Betty helped with bookkeeping in the family business, Butz Sign Company, and volunteered with St. Anne's Mothers' Club. Once her seven children were grown, Betty began working outside the home again. She worked for Hanford Publishing Company for 10 years and for Miesse Candies for 3 years. She also volunteered with Meals on Wheels for many years. Betty was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
Betty was very devoted to her family throughout her life. She put her husband and children first. When grandchildren came along, Betty cherished spending time with them. Betty was an avid seamstress and needleworker, having made many curtains and embroidered artwork which adorn her home and those of her children. Betty always enjoyed tackling a challenging jigsaw puzzle and later in life, spent time on adult coloring and crossword puzzles. Betty and Jean together nurtured their children and passed along the importance of family and supporting one another. Many extended family gatherings were held at the Butz home, whether it be for a holiday, reunion, or celebration. Betty also enjoyed socializing and maintained contact with many dear friends throughout her life, including high school friends, her sisters and sisters-in-law, the "Hanford girls," the "ladies from card club," and the golf gang.
Betty is survived by seven children, Anne Tymon, wife of Walter, of Downingtown, PA; Kathy Butz of Lancaster; Linda Brenckle, wife of George, of Northborough, MA; Michael Butz, husband of Cindy, of Lancaster; John Butz of Lancaster; Patricia Clark, wife of Jon, of Lancaster; and James Butz of Suitland, MD. Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Laura Tymon (Kelly Cortese), Kevin Tymon (Erica), Emily Butz (Matthew Reiher), Sarah Butz, George Michael Brenckle, Mark Brenckle (Amy), and Ian Brenckle; and four great-grandchildren, Noah Butz, Sloane and Kieran Brenckle, and Siena Tymon. She is also survived by two sisters: Geraldine Ramsey of Ft. Walton Beach, FL; and Winifred Nicklaus, wife of Edward, of Lancaster; and many nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Good (2010) and Jacqueline Fulmer (2006).
A beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend, we will miss her dearly. The family would like to thank Home Instead Senior Care, PA Home Care of Lancaster, and Asana Hospice Care for the excellent care they gave to Betty in the last part of her life.
A viewing will take place from 5:30 – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, September 7, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. The Rosary will be recited at 7:45 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 8, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 East Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602, where a closed casket visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Betty's memory to Meals on Wheels of Lancaster, 1085 Manheim Pike, Lancaster PA 17601; or donate online at mealsonwheelsoflancaster.org. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com