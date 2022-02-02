Elizabeth R. Stoltzfus, 81, of 317 Spring Garden Rd., Kinzers, entered into rest on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Born in Kinzers, she was the daughter of the late Ira G. and Susie R. Renno Stoltzfus. She was the wife of David F. Stoltzfus. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Mrs. Stoltzfus is also survived by: children, Samuel R. married to Rosanna Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Gap, Ira G. married to Susan Blank Stoltzfus, Kinzers, Daniel F. married to Fannie Glick Stoltzfus, Gap, Barbara F. married to John Mark Stoltzfus, Hagerstown, IN, Levi F. married to Anna Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, New Holland, David F. Jr., married to Elizabeth Blank Stoltzfus, Gap, Jacob F. married to Elizabeth Fisher Stoltzfus, Kinzers; son-in-law, Amos Lantz, Economy, IN; 48 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. A daughter, Susie Stoltzfus Lantz preceded her in death.
Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 from the late home with viewing there till the service. Interment: Spring Garden Cemetery.
Furman’s – Leola
