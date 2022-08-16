Elizabeth R. Smith, 79, of Millersville, went to be with her Lord on Monday, August 8, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was one of 13 children to the late John and Joanna (Nixdorf) Kast.
Elizabeth is survived by her children Rose Miller, Donna Maule, Sandy Skaggs, and Angie Smith; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters Mary Mays, Joanne Rohrer, June Putt; brother, Bill Kast; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters Emma, Kathy, and Cecelia, and her brothers Sam, Eddie, Johnny, Dutch, and Joe.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Committal will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. A Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to service at 10:00 AM.
