Elizabeth O'Shea Lewis, of Lancaster, PA died peacefully at home on Monday, June 5, 2023, after a brief illness, surrounded by the people she considered family. Her late husband, Alvin Lewis, Jr. was the love of her life and together they enjoyed companionship, including many overseas trips. Lizzie enjoyed traveling so much that she continued to do so, often alone but sometimes with friends. She loved to read and cook and excelled at collecting art and making her spaces beautiful.
Lizzie was born in 1953 in Ireland; she was the daughter of the late Noel Brendan O'Shea and Agnes McCutcheon. Lizzie lived with her family in Rhodesia. They fled the country during the war to settle in England where she completed her education. Lizzie then immigrated to the States to follow her passion for medical eyecare where she received her training at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. Lizzie was an orthoptist and helped many patients over the years, most recently at Eye Associates of Lancaster. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and a dedicated volunteer at Hospice & Community Care. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Christopher O'Shea.
A celebration of Lizzie's life will be held at Groff Event Center, 234 W. Orange Street, Lancaster on Friday July 7, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. All are invited to come and remember Lizzie by wearing bright colors and joining us for light refreshments. Private interment at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box, 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
