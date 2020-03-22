Elizabeth N. Butler, 62, of Lancaster, died peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Conestoga View. Born in Minneapolis, MN, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Harry L. and Margaret Newnham Butler.
Elizabeth is survived by her sister, Madeleine L. Butler, Oakland, CA.
A memorial service for Elizabeth will be held at a later date. Interment will be at St. John's Episcopal churchyard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Elizabeth's name to St. John's Episcopal Church, 321 W. Chestnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.
