Elizabeth Musser Dixon of Brighton Gardens in Raleigh, North Carolina, died peacefully on the morning of September 17, 2019. She was 83.
Elizabeth was born November 2, 1935 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to Henry Warren and Esther Gish Musser. She grew up with her brother, John Henry on a poultry farm in Mount Joy. She graduated with the East Donegal Township High School Class of 1953 in Maytown, Pennsylvania. She married John Dixon of Belle Mead, New Jersey in 1956. Graduating from Bryn Mawr College with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy cum laude in 1957, she had a particular interest in logic.
She moved to Skillman, New Jersey where she bought her first home and started her family. In 1967, she traveled to New Delhi, India as the spouse of a diplomat. After returning from India, she settled in Bethesda, Maryland with her family and started work at Rigg's Bank in Washington, DC. Starting as a bank safe deposit box custodian, Elizabeth trained at the George Washington University to become a computer program analyst working with domestic and international financial transactions for Riggs in the early 1980s.
In the late 80's, Elizabeth moved to the Dupont Circle neighborhood in Washington, DC where she lived for the next 30 years. An avid theater goer, Elizabeth was a founding member of the Footlights Modern Drama Discussion Group and attended theater frequently in Washington, DC. Elizabeth was dedicated to a number of causes. She regularly donated to the ACLU, the Sierra Club, WETA (Washington, DC) and WITF (Harrisburg, PA) public television stations, the Bryn Mawr Annual Fund and Lantern Bookshop, the Lancaster Conservancy and the Milanof-Schock Library in Mount Joy. After retiring from Rigg's Bank, Elizabeth spent much of her time tending to her family farm in Mount Joy.
She is survived by her husband, her children, Eliza Dixon of Los Angeles, California, Katherine Dixon of Raleigh, North Carolina, Edward Dixon of Washington, DC and Benjamin Dixon of London, England and her grandchildren, Shannon, Cassandra, Carolyn, Nicholas and Noah. Anyone wanting to honor Elizabeth's passing may give to one of the causes she supported above.