Elizabeth Meg Schaefer, daughter of Ernst Milton Schaefer, Sr., and Georgianna Gregson Schaefer, died on April 1, 2022, after a brief illness. She is survived by her sister, Jan Schaefer; and by her brother, Ernst M. Schaefer, Jr., and his son, Julian Schaefer; and by stepbrothers, Thomas, Daniel, and Roger Droz and their respective wives, Alina, Teresa, and Marilyn and numerous step-nieces and nephews.
After receiving her BA from Millersville University and MA in History from University College Dublin, Meg pursued a forty-three-year career as Curator at Wright's Ferry Mansion, an eighteenth-century house museum in Columbia, PA. Passionate in her love of the decorative arts, history, and personalities of that period, she authored two books on Wright's Ferry Mansion.
Meg was chrismated an Orthodox Christian in 1997 and attended both Annunciation and Transfiguration Orthodox Churches in Lancaster, PA. Her spirit of adventure took her on pilgrimages to ancient holy sites in Ireland, Scotland, Israel, and Egypt, where she found the deepest of friendships with people from around the world.
With intellectual curiosity, she pursued a wide range of interests from opera to jazz, from ancient art to the most contemporary, from cooking to fashion, from gardens to birding and nature. She had a rare sensitivity to the beauty in people and in objects. Warm and generous, loyal and dedicated, spiritual in heart and soul, Elizabeth Meg Schaefer was an exceptional human being. We will forever miss her.
Family will receive friends Wednesday April 6, 2022 from 2pm-4pm at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 11 AM at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA with Rev. Hector Firoglanis and Rev. Alexander Goussetis officiating. A viewing will be held from 10am-11am at the church. Burial to follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Meg's memory to the Susquehanna Waldorf School, 15 W. Walnut St. #1308, Marietta, PA 17547.
