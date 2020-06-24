Elizabeth Martin Regennas (Leich)

Elizabeth "Betty" Martin Regennas (Leich), 91, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday June 21, 2020 at Landis Homes. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Abram B. And Mary Ann (Martin) Burkhart. She was the loving wife of Charles H. Regennas, Jr. whom she married in August of 1949 and shared 51 wonderful years of marriage until his passing in 2000.
Following high school graduation Betty worked for Shelley Studios in Lancaster. She worked for RCA until she married Charles and became a devout homemaker. Betty worked with Charles in the Regennas Candy Shop, where she loved greeting the children and selling them penny candy. Once her children left grade school Betty began working part time and was later a caregiver for several private individuals. In her free time Betty enjoyed bird watching, swimming, painting, and quilting. She loved to garden and looked forward to her Peonies and Irises blooming every year. Her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her grandchildren who lived 2 houses down the street throughout their childhood. She was also fortunate enough to know and love her great-grandchildren. Betty was a faithful member of the Lititz Moravian Congregation and the women's quilting group. She was best known for her Moravian Sugar Cake, which she showed the other ladies at church how to bake. As a Sacristan's wife, Betty helped with many of the baptisms. Betty loved children and helped in the church nursery, even after her children were young adults.
Betty is survived by her four children Charlotte Suzanne Regennas, of Little Torch Key, FL, Charles Frederick Regennas, of Lancaster, John E. "Jake" Regennas, of Lititz, and James E. Regennas, of Casper, WY, her sisters Ruth Schaeffer, of Lancaster, and Martha Schultz, of Halifax, her three grandchildren, Nancy (Regennas) Snyder, Kimberly Regennas, and Jesse Regennas, her six great-grandchildren and daughter-in-law, Juanita Regennas.
In addition to her parents and husband, Charles H. Regennas, Jr., Betty is preceded in death by her siblings Perry Burkhart, Anne Moseman, John Burkhart, Edna Haugh, Amos Burkhart and Esther Shives, and a second husband Richard Leich.
Services for Betty will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Betty's name to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604 or to The Book of Remembrance at the Lititz Moravian Congregation, 8 Church Square, Lititz, PA, 17543. To send an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com