Elizabeth Marie (Oechsler) Bock

Elizabeth (Betty) was born on July 10, 1923 in Corona, New York; she was the daughter of Emil Oechsler and Bessie Flodquist. She passed away quietly on Sunday, September 29th, 2019, with family by her bedside, at her home in Akron, PA. She was 96.
Elizabeth was married to Charles N. Bock (Ciro N. Boccaccino) in 1941. While Charles was away as an Army Air Corps B-17 pilot, Elizabeth worked as "Rosie-the-riveter" on a production line, fabricating aircraft pontoons.
In addition to raising a family, Betty spent her career at Sears Roebuck, and retired from the Credit Department in 1987. She was a member of the Lititz Mennonite Church. Throughout her life, she volunteered in Hospitals and at the Ephrata ReUzit. Together she and her husband founded the Porch and Rail Shoppes, and the Stereo Barn. Today, the Porch and Rail Shoppes remains an active part of the Ephrata community. The Stereo Barn has since moved from Ephrata and is now operating in Sinking Spring. She was an avid cook and baker, reading was a life-long joy. She loved spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
Elizabeth is survived by 5 sons, Brian (Lynda), Kenneth (Karen), James (Sandy), William (Deb), Charles (Patti), 1 daughter-in-law Lillian, a daughter Elizabeth (Edward McQueen Sr.), 16 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Charles, and son Robert.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Lititz Mennonite Church, 165 E. Front Street, Lititz, PA 17543. The service will be officiated by Pastor Rodney Martin, visitation begins at 1pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Lititz Mennonite Church or to Hospice & Community Care.