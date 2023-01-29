Elizabeth M. "Tootie" (Waid) Sandoe, 94, passed away on January 24, 2023 as a resident of Zerbe Retirement Community.
Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Michael S. and Mabel (Pfautz) Waid.
She was the loving wife of the late Paul W. Sandoe, until the time of his passing in 2004.
She was a member of the Gospel Tabernacle Church and was employed as a CNA for Zerbe Retirement Community for many years until her retirement. She always started the day with a cup of coffee and reading her Bible. Her pride and joy was taking care of others, especially her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, even after they were grown. She enjoyed reading, sewing and completing crossword and jigsaw puzzles.
Elizabeth is survived by her children; Mary Jane wife of Larry Buckwalter, Paul A. husband of Kathy Sandoe, Dennis L. Sandoe, Donald E. husband of Darlene Sandoe, James husband of Brenda Sandoe, Timothy Sandoe, Carl D. Sandoe and Linda widow of Eugene Harnish. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she is predeceased by several brothers and sisters.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main Street, New Holland, PA 17557. There will be a viewing held for one hour prior to the time of service with a burial following the service in Memory Gardens.
