Elizabeth M. Nolt, 85, of Peach Bottom, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Fairmount Homes in Ephrata. She was the loving wife of Amos Z. Nolt who died in January of 2021. They shared 64 years of marriage. She was a faithful member of Fairmount Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference).
Elizabeth dearly loved her family and enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren. Elizabeth, a homemaker, and her beloved husband were dairy farmers. She volunteered with Meals On Wheels, delivering meals and was also involved in her church sewing circle. She and her husband served together on several service projects with Mennonite Disaster Service and other ministries. In her free time, she enjoyed flower gardens, bird watching and quilting.
Surviving are 2 sons: Clair, husband of Mary Martin of Drumore; Gerald, husband of Lorene Nolt of Peach Bottom; 2 daughters: Elaine wife of Galen Good of Lebanon; Lisa, wife of Ardell Yoder of Partridge, KS; 16 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters: Florence, wife of Harry Mast of Broadway, VA; and Lydia, wife of Edward Good, Leola; and step-mother, Eva Garman of Denver. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin S. and Elizabeth W. Martin; son Clyde and 7 siblings: Eva Martin, Anna Weaver, John, Paul, Edwin, Elvin and Samuel and granddaughter, Jolaine Nolt.
The viewing will be held on Monday, December 26, 2022 from 4-7 PM at the Little Britain Reception Center, 356 Nottingham Rd., Quarryville, PA. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday December, 27th, at 10 AM at Fairmount Mennonite Church, 520 Little Britain Road North Quarryville, PA with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville.
