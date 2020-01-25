Elizabeth M. Lewis, 94, of Palmyra, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Londonderry Village. She was the wife of the late Leonard L. Lewis, Jr.
Born in Lancaster on June 20, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Henry F. and Alice (Barry) Myers. Elizabeth graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Mary's College of Notre Dame, Indiana. She was a former member of Holy Spirt Catholic Church in Palmyra, a member of Junior League and enjoyed international traveling. She was a fan of Notre Dame football, attending many games with her family.
Surviving is a son Leonard L. Lewis III, husband of Barbara of Kirtland, OH, daughter Elizabeth B. Rompf, wife of John of Winchester, KY; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; and brother Barry Myers, husband of Dardee of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her daughter Cathy Snell, wife of James A. Snell of Lebanon, and brother Henry F. Myers, husband of Martha of Williamsburg, VA.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 300 W. Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078. Visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Londonderry Village Benevolent Fund, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra, PA 17078.
