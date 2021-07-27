Elizabeth M. Houck, 93, of Columbia, died on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Penn Medicine LGH. She was the wife of the late Harry Houck, Jr. who preceded her in death in 1991. Born in West Hempfield Township, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Ella Bard Mowrer. A devoted wife and mother to her family, she worked for a time earlier in her life at Donegal Mutual Life Insurance Company.
Elizabeth was a 75 year member of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Marietta. She enjoyed bird watching, reading, doing all types of puzzles, watching sports and game shows on TV and vacationing in the mountains with her family.
She is survived by her children, Larry S. husband of Pamela Houck; Paul H. Houck; Robert A. husband of Julie Houck; Gail L. Houck; Mary Ann wife of Scott Eshleman; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and sister, Miriam Swingler. She was preceded in death by her son, Jerry L. Houck and siblings Stella Baker, Mary Mummaw, Mildred Lindenmuth, Earl, Paul, Reuben, Esther, Melvin and Hiram Mowrer.
A funeral service will be held at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1290 River Road, Marietta, PA 17547 on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Traci Benditz Glover, officiating. Burial will follow in Silver Spring Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elizabeth's memory may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.