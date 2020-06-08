Elizabeth M. Fisher, 86, of 322 Hager Rd., Strasburg, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Joas and Savilla Fisher Yoder. She was the wife of the late Christ F. Fisher who died in 2011. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 2 sons, Stephen married to Katie Fisher, Jacob married to Susie Fisher, both of Lancaster; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 3 siblings, Christ, Rebecca, and Mary; 15 foster siblings, John, Stephen, Amos, Omar, Samuel, David, Levi, Fannie, Katie, Rebecca, Emma, Mary, Sarah, Mima, and Rachel. She was preceded in death by: a daughter-in-law, Elsie Fisher; a grandson, David Fisher; 4 bothers; 2 sisters.
Funeral services will be private. Interment in Bunker Hill Cemetery, Strasburg. Furman's – Leola
