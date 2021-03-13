Elizabeth M. "Betty" Weaver, 96, of Ephrata, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Fairmount Homes Inc. She was born in Earl Township to the late Henry M. and Almeta (Heller) Nolt and was the wife of the late Abram H. Weaver who passed away in 2018.
Elizabeth was a member of New Haven Mennonite Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Dolores, wife of Donald Newswanger; three sons, Clair, husband of Betsy (Stoltzfus) Weaver, Dale, husband of Brenda (Martin) Weaver, Clydeth, husband of Diane (Shreiner) Weaver; a daughter-in-law, Kay (Ecenroad) Weaver; 12 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren and a sister, Luella Nolt Martin. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Glenn Weaver and a brother-in-law, Harry Martin.
A viewing will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021, from 9 to 10 AM, at New Haven Mennonite Church, 230 Crest Road, Lititz, followed by her funeral service at 10 AM, with New Haven Mennonite Ministry officiating. Interment will take place in the New Haven Mennonite Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
