Elizabeth M. "Betty" (Brubaker) Zook, 94, of Lititz, formerly of Strasburg, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Landis Homes surrounded by her loving family. Her husband, Floyd I. Zook, preceded her in death in 2003.
Born January 31, 1929 in Duchess, Alberta, Canada, she was the daughter of the late George L. and Ruth N. (Shetter) Brubaker.
Betty was a homemaker and schoolteacher. Her 17-years teaching career included Linville Hill Mennonite School, Belleville Mennonite School, and Locust Grove Mennonite School, where she started the kindergarten program. She was cited by Who's Who of American Teachers for her accomplishments. She was a member of Conestoga Mennonite Church at Morgantown, PA.
Betty's gifts of creativity in art and crafts blessed many people through her hand-made cards, crocheted animal book kits, and other crafts. Betty also loved volunteering as a Star Comforter and Friendly Visitor, showing her lifetime of care and concern as she visited many residents at Landis Homes.
Surviving are five children: Lois Ann married to J. Lemar Mast, Morgantown; Duane E. married to Genie (Wills) Zook, McKinney, TX; Ronald E. married to Judy (Garber) Zook; Lancaster, Larry J. married to Dawn (Root) Zook, Manheim; and Robert G. married to Ethel (Yoder) Zook, Allensville. She had 11 grandchildren: Justin and Katie (Cook) Zook, Kathy and Steve McClure, Janelle and Franklin Cunalata, Elizabeth and Michael Petersheim, Daniel and Rachel (Kolb) Mast, Emmie and Philip Pippin, Scott and Heather (Kelley) Zook, Jessica and Jess Frasher, Michelle and J.D. Spicher, Matthew Zook, and Benjamin Zook and fiancée Aleana Glah. She always loved being with children and especially her grandchildren and her 24 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three siblings: Harold Brubaker, John A. Brubaker and Edna (Brubaker) Mellinger.
The family is deeply grateful for the loving and compassionate care provided by all the staff and caregivers at Landis Homes.
Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Landis Homes West Bethany Chapel, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, with family visitation from 1:00-1:45 p.m (no viewing). A viewing will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland. Interment will be private in Mt. Pleasant Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorials may be sent to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.