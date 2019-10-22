Elizabeth M. Barowy, 37, of Williamsport left this world all too soon on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Born August 20, 1982 in Williamsport she was the beloved daughter of Lesli K. (Dunkleberger) Riggle of Williamsport and Paul R. Miller of Manheim; and a step-daughter of Robert "Bob" Riggle and Barb Miller.
A graduate of South Williamsport High School, Liz moved north to explore the greater New England states; from her time there she met Josh, the father of her two beautiful daughters. She loved her girls with her whole heart; embracing them with a fun loving spirit, unique personality and a world full of color. She could be found supporting them through band and sporting events, as they were her pride and joy. She will be held in the hearts of all who knew her.
Liz enjoyed shopping and decorating her home with country décor. She had a fun loving and happy personality, with a hidden artistic talent in art and music from a young age.
She was employed by UPMC Susquehanna as the Office Coordinator for the Wound Center for the past several years where she thoroughly enjoyed her job and interacting with patients.
Surviving in addition to her parents are her two daughters; Addison Karlene and Taylor Marie; her co-parent and partner in raising the girls, Josh Barowy of Williamsport; paternal grandmother, Doris Miller, of South Williamsport; maternal grandmother, Freda Muthler, of Williamsport; Aunt, Lisa Dupuis (Wayne), of Davenport, FL; step-brother, Peter Serefine, of Bellefonte; cousin, Deanna Dupuis, of Davenport, FL; and a large extended family of step-siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Karl Dunkleberger and Paul Miller.
A memorial service was held in Williamsport on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Liz's family wishes to pay tribute to her amazing love as a mother. Accounts have been set up in Addison and Taylor's names at Jersey Shore State Bank, 300 Market St., Williamsport, PA 17701 where contributions may be made to support the girls.