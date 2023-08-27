Elizabeth "Libby" Hunsberger Craver, 93, died peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on August 24, 2023. Born in Norristown, PA on June 20, 1930 to the late J. Newton Hunsberger, Jr. of Skippack, PA and Florence Tinkler Hunsberger of Jenkintown, PA; loving spouse of the late John "Jack" F. Craver of Lancaster, PA; devoted mother of Jeffrey L. (Anne) Craver, MD of St. Louis, MO; Deborah A. (Jerry) Manson of Tuba City, AZ; Linda J. Bumsted of Southport, NC and Scott F. (Jeannine) Craver of Catasauqua, PA; proud grandmother of Mary Pat (Jason, MD) Stangl of Middleton, WI, Kathryn "Kat" Wolfe of Philadelphia, PA, Jenee Craver of Chicago, IL; Rachael Bumsted of Garner, NC; Megan (Brandon) Muller of Crested Butte, CO; Jessica Bumsted of Chicago, IL; adored great-grandmother of Lily May Clark of Philadelphia, PA, Charlie Stangl and Cameron Stangl of Middleton, WI. Preceded in death by two dear siblings: Kathryn "Kay" Bagwell of Topsham, ME and J. Newton Hunsberger III of Wilmington, DE.
The Craver family would like to thank the Brethren Village staff, By Your Side and Hospice for All Seasons for their loving care of Libby.
A celebration of Libby's life will be held 11am on Saturday, September 9th at Donegal Presbyterian Church, 1891 Donegal Springs Rd., Mount Joy, PA. Visitation with family and friends will begin at 10:00am. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greystone Manor Therapeutic Riding Center, PO Box 10724, Lancaster, PA 17605, the Jack Craver '52 Memorial Scholarship at Cornell University, Ithaca, NY or the Donegal Presbyterian Church. SnyderFuneralHome.com